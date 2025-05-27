Former Sutton United, Southend United, Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage keeper is among Hemel Hempstead Town signings

Steve Arnold has signed from Sutton United. Photo: Getty Images.

Two goalkeepers and a defender have signed for Hemel Hempstead Town as the Tudors continue their planning for the 2025/26 campaign.

Experienced stopper Steve Arnold has become a Tudor, the 35-year-old having recently left League Two side Sutton United and with spells at numerous clubs including Southend United, Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage behind him.

Fellow goalkeeper Michael Johnson has joined the club after five years at St Albans, having also featured for Hitchin Town, Biggleswade Town, Braintree Town and Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career.

Defender Charlie Rowan is another new face, arriving from Weymouth and having previously earned promotion from step two with Oxford City.

Meanwhile, long-serving defender Kyle Ajayi has committed his future to the Tudors by also signing a new deal for next season.

With several new faces now in place, boss Lee Allinson told the club’s media he’s been pleased with the progress made so far.

He said: “Knowing we were staying in the National League South was important as that’s what we recruit for and if we’d been moved our strategy would have had to change. ”This is going to be the hardest South division for many years, with eight or nine full-time clubs in there, so it’s going to be tough but we’re pleased to be in it.

"Retaining Kyle was the most important signing for me. He knows the club and the expectations and is an all round leader.

"We’ve missed out on some new players but have also recruited some and that’s how the business works, and I’m very happy with where we are.

"We’ll have seven subs this year so having two good goalkeepers was important as we have to make sure every base is covered.

"We’ve still got a number of discussions going on and I think you’ll be looking at a very fresh new squad next season.”