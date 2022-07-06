Jake Howells in action for Eastleigh.

The 31-year-old, who made over 300 appearances for the Hatters in the National League and League Two, signs from Kings Langley where he spent last season, having also featured for Hemel Hempstead Town, Billericay Town, Dagenham & Redbridge and Eastleigh since leaving Kenilworth Road.

The versatile Howells also has capped five Wales U21 caps to his name and has represented the England C side four times.

Berkhamsted boss Chris Devane said: “[I am] delighted with this one. Jake’s pedigree and quality speaks for itself but his humility and leadership around the group has what has been so impressive.