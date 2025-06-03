Former AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United and Partick Thistle star makes Hemel Hempstead move along with ex-Kettering Town favourite

Ade Azeez in action for Dartford in 2021. Photo: Getty Images.

​More new faces came through the door at Hemel Hempstead Town over the last week as Lee Allinson continued to build his squad for next season.

​Midfielder Isiah Noel-Williams and striker Ade Azeez have made the move to the Tudors, adding to several new faces already signed up.

Azeez, 31, has vast experience throughout the EFL, non-league and also in the Scottish Premier League, where he played a season for Partick Thistle and scored in a 1-1 draw at Celtic.

His other main clubs have included AFC Wimbledon, for whom he played nearly 100 games in League Two, Cambridge United, and Welling and Dartford – both of whom giving him plenty of National League South experience.

Following serious injury in 2023, he has battled back and was most recently with Billericay Town and spent time on loan at Sittingbourne last season at step three.

Noel-Williams spent the latter part of last season at Matlock Town in the Northern Premier League having previously been successful at Kettering Town.

The son of former Watford striker Gifton Noel-Williams, he has also featured for Chalfont St Peter, Harrow and Cheshunt.

Hemel boss Lee Allinson said of Noel-Williams: “This has been three years in the making as I’ve tried every season to get Isiah and I’m delighted to finally get it over the line. He epitomises everything we are about and I believe he can go as far as he wants.”

On Azeez, Allinson added: “I’m really pleased to get the big man over the line. Yes, he had a bad injury but passed every test with ease and if we get the best out of him we have a top centre forward on our hands as he’s a real handful.”

Meanwhile, Hemel also confirmed the departures of Kai Brosnan and Alfie Cerulli - the latter joining Billericay Town – while Ryan Frater will be joining the coaching team for the 25/26 season.