Hemel Town have bolstered their frontline by making two new signings ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The Tudors have secured the services of former Concord Rangers striker Stephen Cawley and the ex-Arsenal and Braintree Town forward Phil Roberts.

Steve Cawley with Hemel chairman Dave Boggins.

The 26-year-old Cawley was Rangers’ top scorer for the past two seasons, netting 20 and 13 goals respectively in the past two terms and brings a wealth of National League South experience to Hemel.

Several clubs have been interested in Cawley for the past two off-seasons but the Tudors were finally the one who was able to prise him away from Essex.

The Tudors said on their website last week: “[This] is a brilliant signing by [manager] Dean [Brennan], Stuart [Maynard, assistant manager] and Dave [Boggins, chairman].”

And the club has also signed another frontman in the form of Roberts.

Another new striker signing, Phil Roberts.

Having played earlier in the season for Chelmsford City and Braintree Town, Roberts netted 17 times while at Braintree from 30 games and once for Chelmsford in six outings.

Roberts signed on Friday for the Tudors for the 2018/19 campaign. He was the sixth highest scorer in the division last term.

Earlier in his career Roberts played professionally in Scotland for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while on loan from Arsenal, Falkirk and Dundee.

The 24-year-old also represented the Republic of Ireland at both under-17s level where he scored five times in five games, and at the under-19s age group.

The Tudors said on their website: “All at the club wish Phil the very best of luck whilst representing Hemel Hempsted Town FC.”

Cawley and Roberts will join Karl Oliyide in the striker corps for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old Oliyide has a year to run on his contract after signing from Braintree Town in early February. He scored four times in 13 appearances for the Tudors, with ten starts.

These new signings will join player of the year keeper Laurie Walker, defender Darren Ward, reserve keeper Danny Boness, versatile midfielder/defender James Kaloczi, midfielder Scott Shulton and defender Tom Hamblin from last year’s team in the squad for 2018/19.