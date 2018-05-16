Flaunden clinch first title since 2009 and first-ever league and cup double

Celebrations continued long into the night the previous Sunday when Flaunden won their first Berkhamsted Sunday Football League Premier Division title to seal a historic double after their Senior Cup victory a few weeks ago, writes Paul Fidler.

Visitors Flaunden went knew a point at Magpies would land them their first league crown since 2009 when they were promoted to the Premier. There was no danger of Flaunden playing for a draw and they went on the front foot from the off, when Matt Dean curled a delicious free-kick into the box and a Magpies defender diverted it into his own net on 13 minutes.

It wasn’t long before they made it 2-0 when the energetic Towell produced a pinpoint cross for Lee Franklin to sweetly put the ball home.

Magpies weren’t out of it and leading up to half-time Flaunden keeper Hoskins produced some top saves to keep the hosts at bay.

The second-half started frantically with Magpies trying to get a goal back but as they pushed on, gaps appeared at the back. Flaunden knew a third goal would clinch it and they didn’t have to wait long. It was Towell again who got his second assist, providing frontman Matt Bateman with a simple chance to make it 3-0.

The score suggested it was a simple result, but Magpies caused Flaunden problems but they held firm, marshalled excellently by skipper Joe Welton.

Having led the league for much of the term and only losing one game, Flaunden were deserved champions.

It was a great achievement for boss Ed Canham in his debut season to lead his team to their first-ever league and cup double.

Flaunden team: Hoskins, Anthony, Davis, Fahy, Welton (c), L Marsh, Dean, L Franklin, A Marsh, Towell, Bateman, Loosely, Moulster, Richards, Wilson, T Franklin.