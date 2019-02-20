Five alive for Athletic as they move up to second place in the title chase

Tring Athletic out their recent indifferent form behind them as they spanked Wembley 5-1 on the road on Saturday to move ahead of Hadley in the three-way title run.

While relatively lowly in the division, Wembley had won four and drawn three of their last eight so could not be taken lightly.

Tring opened the scoring on seven minutes through Jon Clements following a couple of blocked efforts.

On 29 minutes a great cross from Clements was met at the far post by Ashton Campbell but he just missed the target from close range.

Mark Riddick went close with a header which was deflected over the bar.

A second goal was desperately needed to ensure Tring went into the second-half with a comfortable lead their chances created warranted and leading scorer Campbell cut in from the right-hand side on 45 minutes before powerfully shooting into the far corner of the net.

Just two minutes after the break it was 3-0 when an excellent run by Campbell ended with his cross into the box for Lee Stobbs to finish.

Wembley got one back on 63 minutes with a low free-kick into the bottom corner.

The three-goal cushion was restored on 83 minutes when a Stobbs’ corner set up a Clements header, which was saved, but Dave O’Connor followed up to head home.

On 87 minutes George Ironton went on an excellent run, going past several defenders, before shooting home to make it 5-5.

The win saw Tring leapfrog Hadley into second place in the SSML Premier table and just one point adrift of leaders Biggleswade FC, but the table-toppers still have two games in hand.