Exciting cup action for West Herts’ league sides

A somewhat depleted Croxley Community team still had decent spells in Saturday’s Herts FA Junior Cup first round clash against a well-organised Evergreen U21s side but chances went begging as they bowed out of the competition.

Evergreen took the lead deservedly around the half-hour mark following poor passing from defence which made life easy for an Evergreen forward to finish well.

Croxley increased the tempo and equalised just before half-time when Leroy Odle scored his first of the season from a looping shot.

The second-half had a similar feel, with Croxley having much of the possession but were not able to convert the chances with a couple of shouts for penalties being waved away.

An Evergreen free-kick from around 25 yards was floated into the box and converted, albeit with a touch of controversy as Croxley’s keeper had the ball in his hands but was ruled to have dropped it.

The play remained in Evergreen’s half but frustratingly Croxley could not take advantage. As they pushed for the equaliser gaps appeared in the defence, which Evergeen exploited and added two further goals, when again the passes from Croxley’s defenders did not reach their target.

Glenn Sports struggled to overcome Division One side Potten End in normal time in their cup clash but eventually won 6-2.

Glenn looked comfortable with a 2-0 half-time lead after a Jack Bishop brace but Potten got back in the game and scored twice through Scott Lewsey and Alkesh Palmer to take the game into extra time. However, Glenn’s strength eventually told, with Bishop scoring three more and James Hocking adding the other.

Hunton Bridge travelled to Hertford & District Division One side Inter Hoddesdon and found themselves 3-0 down at half-time, before eventually losing 7-0.

Harpenden Rovers Reserves visited fellow Hertford & District outfit Letchworth FC and ran out 3-1 victors, with the goals coming from Matt Beston (two) and Zen Cropper.

The Engineer Harpenden travelled north to face Letchworth Garden City Eagles Reserves of the Herts County League Reserve & Development Division One but were beaten 3-1, with James O’Brien getting their only goal.

Tring Town AFC have been scoring for fun this season but in a local derby came up against tougher opposition in Long Marston from the Aylesbury & District Premier.

They battled hard and it was 2-2 after extra time but they succumbed 3-1 on penalties in a hard-fought game.

Sun Sports Rovers took the short journey across Watford to face Soul Survivor Church of the Herts & Borders Churches League Division One but couldn’t avoid losing 2-1. Alex Halifax scored for Sun.

Croxley Community Reserves put up a good fight against higher league opposition from the Premier Division. Reigning champions Tring Athletic ‘A’ led 1-0 at half-time and their better passing and quality shone through as they eventually won comfortably 4-0.

A hat-trick from Ollie Butler and a fourth from player manager Adam Rolfe gave Tring the deserved win.

In the West Herts Premier Division, Bovingdon ‘A’ hosted Kings Sports and made an immediate impact, with Craig McMahon scoring twice in the first 15 minutes.

Kings were a bit stunned and had to absorb a bit more pressure but as the half wore on they began to take control and should have scored at least twice.

In the second half, Kings continued to put Bovingdon under much pressure but couldn’t reply until 15 minutes to go when Chazi Hokoza netted from a corner.

Kings battled hard to get a leveller and missed three glorious chances, while Bovingdon broke well on two occasions, only for Tom Oliver, in the Kings’ goal to save well.

Kings couldn’t score as Bovingdon ran out 2-1 winners in an end-to-end game.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers beat Caddington 4-3 in an evenly balanced game, with the lead changing hands four times.

Caddington scored after 15 minutes but Rovers levelled 10 minutes later, thanks to Daniel Perry. Caddington then went behind after a Tom Read free-kick from 35 yards sailed into the net.

But the scores were level almost immediately when Caddington scored with a long-range effort and then went in front early in the second half. It took Rovers until the 70th minute to get level thanks to Adrian Keane. It was the same player who snatched the winner five minutes later in a close and intense game.

In West Herts Division One, Oxhey Academy, playing their third game of the season, found the going tough as they lost 11-2 to Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves. Mark Noble and Tam Hughes scored for Oxhey, while Charlie Rance (four), Kai Lewis (three), Kenny Harrington, Jacob Mwenda, Sam Halley and Jason Steward netted for Rovers.

