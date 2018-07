England face their biggest game in almost two decades tonight - and we’ll have all the action right here.

The Three Lions take on Croatia in the semi-final of the World Cup, looking to reach a first final since 1966. And with the nation going crazy for Gareth Southgate’s side, could football really be coming home? Our live blog will have all the build-up, action and reaction from a huge evening in Russia - just make sure you keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.