England team en route to popular hotel off A41 ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark

The England team are staying at the nearby, The Grove hotel in Watford, before their semi-final clash with Denmark.

At 8pm tomorrow (July 7), England take on the Scandinavian side in a Euro 2020 semi-final hoping to become the first team from these shores to reach a major final since 1966.

The England coach set off to The Grove from the training centre at St George's Park at around 4pm today, which is just at the end of the A41. The hotel is 20 miles from Aylesbury and just seven miles from Hemel Hempstead.

The luxurious countryside hotel is also a golf resort which boasts 300 acres of countryside within its five-star retreat.

Gareth Southgate and his coaching team will be keen to maintain the habits that have served them well so far. Tomorrow's game will be the fifth fixture they've played at Wembley this tournament. Outside of a lacklustre 0-0 draw with Scotland, England have been dominant at Wembley winning three games without conceding a goal.