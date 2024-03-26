Dowson earns first point as Hemel boss

Action from Hemel's 1-1 draw at Dartford. Photo: HHTFC.

​Michael Folivi’s dinked finish had put the Tudors in front on 34 minutes, but Paul Rooney’s equaliser in the second-half ensured a share of the points.

The result left Hemel seven points clear of the relegation zone with seven games to play in National League South.

They now prepare to host Aveley on Good Friday (3pm) and then go to Braintree Town on Easter Monday, also a 3pm kick-off.

*Berkhamsted all but had their relegation from SPL Premier Central confirmed with a 1-0 defeat at St Ives.

Berko are now 18 points adrift of safety with just six games to play and have a vastly inferior goal difference to all but one of the teams above them.