Defeat leaves Hemel manager dismayed

Bobby Wilkinson applauds Hemel's fans after Saturday's loss. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Bobby Wilkinson was left bewildered after seeing a half-time lead dramatically wiped out by visitors Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

​With Hemel due to go to Hornchurch on Tuesday night, after this week’s Gazette went to press, they’ll have been hoping to arrest a run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their previous seven league games.

And speaking after the latest defeat – 5-2 to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday – Wilkinson says the inability to build on a 2-1 half-time lead was disappointing.

He said: “Frustration isn’t the word. The scoreline is probably right in the end but we started in sloppy fashion despite having had one of the best weeks of preparation we’ve ever had, going behind due to some poor decision-making.

"But we showed good character and moved the ball around well and I was really pleased to go in 2-1 up.

"But to concede a minute into the second-half was really frustrating and then I thought we folded like a deck of cards.

"I hate to say that. It’s my group and I take responsibility but I’m baffled because of how well we were playing up to four weeks ago.

"Nothing’s changed, we’re working harder actually and the preparations even better but we’re not winning the individual battles.

"We were unbeaten at home but then we’ve let that go without a whimper.

"Even the body language at 4-2 down – you’ve got to have that fight and determination and the players weren’t playing with confidence.”

Following the game with Hornchurch, Hemel then have two home games in the space of three days.

First, Hampton & Richmond visit on Saturday, who were sat in 14th place going into the midweek matches, before high-flying Weston-super-Mare then arrive 48 hours later aiming to maintain their own push for top spot.