Connolly: “We can be contenders this season”

Hemel Town’s longest serving player Kyle Connolly believes the Tudors can be in the title mix for the upcoming season.

Defender Connolly, who has been at the club for six years and last week signed a contract extension, thinks the club has a shot at title glory in the National League South in 2018/19.

He said: “It is going to be an exciting season and I really want to be part of it.

“I have been here for six years now so I thought I’d go for it as I’m over halfway towards a testimonial!

“The manager certainly seems to be addressing the problems we had up front at times last season by signing some big-name strikers.

“I’d like to think we won’t be far off.

“It would be nice to improve from last year, I’ll predict top three.

“With the likes of [Dulwich, Torquay, big-spending Billericay and Dartford] and Woking also dropping down, it’s shaping up to be the most competitive league since Hemel got promoted.

“As for strikers, if I’m honest, I’m disappointed that David Moyo hasn’t re-signed, but the three lads Dean has brought in are proven goal scorers so hopefully it continues with us.”

Manager Dean Brennan has invested in the front line for the coming season, with quality players like Charlie Sheringham, Phil Roberts, Steve Cawley and Herschel Sanchez Watt coming on board.

The club has also re-signed skipper Jordan Parkes, midfielder Scotty Shulton, utility man James Kaloczi, player of the year goalkeeper Laurie Walker and defender Tom Hamblin for the upcoming campaign.

Connolly added: “We’ve made some good signings in areas we needed so it looks promising.

“I think we can challenge this year if the three new lads can get us 15 goals each!”

Meanwhile, Connolly is holding a charity football match and family fun day next month.

It is taking place at Kings Langley Football Club’s Gaywood Park ground in Hempstead Road, Kings Langley, WD4 8BS, on Sunday, July 29.

The event runs between midday and 6pm.

There is free parking at the ground and it promises to be a fantastic day with fun and games, a charity auction and special guests.

It’s all in aid of the Sands charity, which is very close to Connolly’s heart.

Sands supports parents and families after the tragedy of stillbirth and neonatal death.

Entry costs £5 or free for children. Further details about the charity can be found via the website www.sands.org.uk.

More details can be found on Twitter by searching for @Sands_charity_match.

For further information, phone Gary on 07879 023 362 or Will on 07930395 019.