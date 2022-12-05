Concord Rangers edge past Tudors

Elliott Romain scored a debut goal for Hemel.

The home side went in front after just nine minutes when a corner found Mo Bettamer who scored the opener.

Hemel created few chances, Josh Castiglione’s effort on goal punched away by Rangers’ keeper on the half-hour mark, then Godfrey Poku shooting too high before the break.

Advertisement

Keeper Beeney then denied Castiglione with a good save on 61 minutes, before Hemel got level on 69 when new loan signing Elliott Romain, who had joined on a month’s loan from Fleet Town, netted on his debut.

But two minutes later Rangers got the winner through Nana Kyei’s finish and Hemel couldn’t find another response, making it four games without a National League South win.