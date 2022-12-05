News you can trust since 1858
Concord Rangers edge past Tudors

Hemel Hempstead Town fell to a 2-1 defeat on the road at Concord Rangers on Saturday.

By Sports Reporter
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 9:03pm
Elliott Romain scored a debut goal for Hemel.
The home side went in front after just nine minutes when a corner found Mo Bettamer who scored the opener.

Hemel created few chances, Josh Castiglione’s effort on goal punched away by Rangers’ keeper on the half-hour mark, then Godfrey Poku shooting too high before the break.

Keeper Beeney then denied Castiglione with a good save on 61 minutes, before Hemel got level on 69 when new loan signing Elliott Romain, who had joined on a month’s loan from Fleet Town, netted on his debut.

But two minutes later Rangers got the winner through Nana Kyei’s finish and Hemel couldn’t find another response, making it four games without a National League South win.

Hemel were due to host Bath City last night, after this week’s Gazette had gone to press. They then go to Farnborough next Tuesday night.

National League South