Comrades go to top of table

A hat-trick from debutant Stephen Dodd helped Berkhamsted to a 4-0 home win over Kidlington on Saturday to put them top of the Southern League Division One Central table.

Dodd had previously played for Berko in pre-season but with a few players missing, he made the most of being called up.

His first was a thumping header from a Jonathan Lacey cross. Lee Stobbs started the move for his second, finding Lacey whose cross was volleyed home by Dodd.

Just before half-time he scored from close range.

Steve Hatch hit a fourth, volleying in from a Lacey corner.

The only blemish was a Max Farrelly red card in the second-half.

Tonight (Wednesday) Berko visit Chesham’s ground to play Aylesbury United, before visiting Premier side St Ives Town in the FA Cup qualifying rounds this Saturday.