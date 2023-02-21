​Boss unhappy after Hemel Hempstead defeat

Brad Quinton took responsibility for Saturday's loss. Photo: Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

The Tudors were beaten 3-0 at bottom-of-the-table Hungerford Town on Saturday, their first league defeat since New Year’s Day.

The Chippenham game was played after this week’s Gazette went to press, but Hemel boss Brad Quinton was unhappy with what he’d seen three days previously.

He said: “I learned a lot about the team. I’ll take full responsibility in terms of to play the conditions and to play the team, and to lose 3-0 to a team who are fighting for their lives when we’re supposedly going the other way.

"Performances like that, especially in the second-half after having a good team talk at half-time telling them what we need to do to fix it, and then after five minutes to concede in the manner we did is not acceptable.

"But this is all part of the process, the players learning and also understanding me and looking at themselves and it’s my responsibility to talk to them and be honest in terms of whether they’ve played well.

"We’ve got a lot of games coming thick and fast now and we’ve got to roll our sleeves up – the guys are now worried whether they’re going to be in the changing room on Tuesday so that’s for me to select and for me to look at.”

Hemel then host third-placed Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday before travelling to Welling United on Tuesday night.

*Berkhamsted continued their title push in SPL Division One with a narrow 1-0 win at home to Biggleswade in front of a bumper crowd of 351.

The winner didn’t come until ten minutes time and it was from the penalty spot.

A neat one two between Ryan Blake and Jonathan Lacey, saw Lacey tripped in the penalty area by the keeper and he was given the chance to score the winner from the spot kick.

He went down the middle sending the keeper the wrong way to spark wild celebrations as Berkhamsted made their dominance count.