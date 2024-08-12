​Boss left happy with Tudors’ resilience after draw

Action from Saturday's draw with Salisbury. Photo: HHTFC.

​A valiant effort from Hemel Hempstead Town saw them muster a second-half comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against newly-promoted Salisbury FC on Saturday.

​Goals from Ricardo German and Brandon Barzey alongside an excellent second-half performance ensured that the Tudors started the season with a point on the board.

Reflecting upon the game, head coach Bobby Wilkinson was pleased with the resilience shown from the team.

He said: “My boys showed something I’m glad I’ve seen because when you’re 2-0 down, they could have just given up and heads could have dropped which is something I don’t accept at this football club.”

After an underwhelming first half, with Wilkinson disappointed at the way the Tudors kept the ball, he was particularly impressed with the belief shown by the players to overcome the two-goal deficit and level up the game, admitting ‘it was a game of two halves’.

Salisbury were able to take advantage of the Tudors in the first-half, with former Hemel man Craig Fasanmade netting a double.

Wilkinson was complimentary of the visitors, stating: “They were very good. They came here with no fear. You could tell they have been promoted and together for a while.”

He also admitted that either side could have won it towards the end of the game, despite a red card being produced to Salisbury goalkeeper Ryan Gosney.

Moving onwards, Wilkinson remains highly optimistic about building on the performance and continuing to improve.

He insists that remaining positive, keeping determined and working together as a team will help the team achieve success. Speaking about the importance of the opening game, he added: “What you want to do as a manager is leave the building knowing you can work on it.

"If you stick together and you stay positive, you will always do well for success.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture away at his former club Weymouth, Wilkinson said: “It is a fantastic football club with great people.

“We will go down there and try to play the way we did second-half with a little bit of passion and desire and see where we get.”