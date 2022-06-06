Boss Jones gets to work on his Hemel Hempstead Town squad

Jack Westbrook pictured with Mark Jones and chairman Dave Boggins after he re-signed for Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture courtesy of Hemel Hempstead Town FC

Goalkeeper Craig King, who joined the Tudors in the middle of last season and made 25 appearances for the club, has agreed a deal to stay on for the 2022/23 campaign.

And he will once again be backed up by Vauxhall Road academy graduate David Saunders, who impressed when deputising for King during the last campaign.

Two other members of last season’s squad have also agreed new deals with centre-half Jack Westbrook, who was one of Jones’ first signings and scored two goals in 30 appearances, staying on.

The versatile Kyle Ajayi, who endured a frustrating campaign which was blighted by injury having been an integral part of the Hemel team during the abandoned 2020/21 season, has also signed a new contract.

Jones has also made his first two new signings of the summer.

Attacking player Jordy Mongoy has agreed to a move to Vauxhall Road having scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for Bognor Regis Town last season before continuing that fine form after joining Walton Casuals.

And Hemel have also snapped up midfielder Ryan Hope. He made over 50 appearances for Southall last season as he helped them secure promotion from the Combined Counties League Premier Division North.

Hemel, meanwhile, have confirmed their season ticket and matchday admission prices for the 2022/23 campaign.

Matchday prices are £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (over-65s, students in full-time education, military personnel and emergency services) and £5 for under-18s (£2 when accompanying a paying adult).

Season tickets are now available and are for league games only. There will be 23 home league matches during the new season.

Tickets are available at the early bird prices of £245 for adults and £155 for concessions until June 30 and are priced at £280 and £180 respectively after that date.

Season tickets can also be purchased under an installment plan with the first payment on June 30 and the second on July 30.