Ryan Blake scored a hat-trick for Berkhamsted in their 5-0 win over Barton Rovers on Tuesday (Picture courtesy of pitchero.com/clubs/berkhamstedfootballclub)

Berko followed up their 4-1 victory over Highworth with another goal-laden performance, proving far too strong for rock-bottom Barton.

The win means Berko have moved four points clear at the top of the table, and they will be targeting a ninth win in a row on Saturday when they host mid-table Walthamstow at The Glencar Community Stadium (ko 3pm).

It was Tobi Coker who set the ball rolling against Barton as he opened the scoring on 23 minutes, before Blake netted his first 10 minutes later.

JJ Lacey made it 3-0 after 71 minutes, with Blake adding his second just 60 seconds later as the points were wrapped up.

With just two minutes remaining, Blake completed his hat-trick.

Blake and Lacey were also both on target in Saturday's equally impressive win at Highworth.

Berko actually went a goal behind, but regained their composure and cruised to victory, with further goals coming from Luke Andrews and Tommy Smith.

Meanwhile, Berko will face Enfield in the quarter-final of the Herts Senior Cup after they beat Royston Town on penalties on Tuesday night.

The club has also announced that Tony Clarke has been appointed the head of youth development.

A statement read: “We’d like to congratulate Tony on his appointment and wish him all the best in this role.

"He will be the main contact across all three youth sides and help progress the club’s young players.

"Tony has had a successful time since being at the club with his young team winning the EJA league at under 15 level and also becoming national champions in the Aces tournament last year.

