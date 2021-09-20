Bircham leaves Hemel Hempstead Town

Lee Bircham has left Hemel Hempstead Town

Lee Bircham has left Hemel Hempstead Town.

The Tudors have endured a tough start to the new season, losing five of their first six matches to leave them rooted to the foot of the National League South table.

And, in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup at the weekend, Hemel were winning 2-0 at lower-ranked Ware before the hosts fought back to draw 2-2 and force a replay at Vauxhall Road tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

But Hemel have now confirmed Bircham and assistant-manager Steve Bateman have left their roles.

A statement said: "Following a meeting between the club and Lee Bircham and the recent run of results it has been agreed that Lee would step down as first team manager of Hemel Hempstead Town FC.