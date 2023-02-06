​Berko keep title chase on track while Tudors draw once more

Action from Berkhamsted's win over Waltham Abbey. Photo by Richard Solk/Berkhamsted FC.

​A slow start to the game by Berkhamsted saw them fall behind to a third minute goal, as a mistimed header by the defence was capitalised on by Ramiah Mills whose shot from outside the area was hit hard and high to the top left corner, beating Carey Bloedorn on is home debut.

The goal clearly stunned the Comrades and slowly they started to create chances of their own but the visitors survived until half time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Berko finally got level around the hour mark, when a good cross by Jonathan Lacey was met by Ryan Blake whose shot went through the keeper’s legs to bring them level around the hour mark.

The game remained 1-1 until the final minute of normal time when an almighty goalmouth scramble developed which was finished off in spectacular fashion by sub Lynton Goss. A Lacey corner was flicked on by Brad Wadkins to Goss who had his back to goal. He chested the ball, then finished with a spectacular overhead kick to spark wild celebrations as Berkhamsted had managed to win the game and send the large crowd home happy.

The win kept Berko top of the table and extended the 100 per cent home record to 18 consecutive victories in all competitions.

*Hemel Hempstead Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Cheshunt on Saturday.