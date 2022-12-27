Berko four clear after Boxing Day win but Hemel Hempstead are beaten

Berkhamsted boss Chris Devane.

Berko have three games in hand on second-placed Biggleswade FC going into Tuesday’s trip to Aylesbury, and have won every single league and cup game played at the Glencar Community Stadium this season.

Chris Devane made one change, introducing Brad Wadkins to the starting line up after he signed for The Comrades from Kings Langley.

Dunstable are one of the sides in a promotion play-off positions again this season, so a tough match was expected. However, AFC were stunned to concede two goals in the opening four minutes.

Ryan Blake rounded the keeper and his shot hit the post, but Adam Watkins was on hand to net against his old club from the rebound.

The second goal was also well-worked with a spectacular overhead kick from Tobi Coker finishing the move off superbly.

Full-back Ben Walster then came forward and made it 3-0 with a shot that took a deflection to sail past Jamie Head in the visitors’ goal not long before half-time.

Lucas Kirkpatrick, who collected more than his fair share of bookings when he was at Broadwater last season, then got a red card after the referee consulted his assistant, to ensure AFC Dunstable had to play the entire second half with only 10 men.

There was constant danger as Berkhamsted looked good virtually every time they came forward with some flowing football, while Berko’s defence ensured there was hardly a chance for Craig Hill in the goal to dirty his kit, in a very one-sided game.

Walster again got forward on the left and crossed for Coker to volley in his second goal of the match in the 57th minute at the canal end to round things off and secure the points.

*It was a bad day at the office for Hemel Hempstead Town as they were beaten 3-1 at home by St Albans City on Boxing Day.

Elliot Romain levelled in the second-half after City had taken an early lead through Shaun Jeffers, but two goals from Zane Banton secured the points for the visitors.