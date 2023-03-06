Berko earn 12th victory on the bounce

Berko took the lead after just six minutes as Jonathan Lacey picked the ball up and exchanged a one-two with Tobi Coker and then shot from just inside the penalty area to beat Alex Harris in the home goal by the post.

It was end to end stuff and Reegan Messenger equalised five minutes before the interval after some head tennis from a corner by Joseph Turley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early in the second-half Berko got back in front when Coker was brought down inside the box with the spot kick being given despite the home side’s protests. Lacey netted his 24th of the season beating Harris with a shot in the corner.

Berkhamsted celebrate another last-gasp win at Cirencester. Photo by Robson O'Reardon.

But ten minutes later Cirencester again equalised with Messenger tapping home the loose ball after Saunders spilt it under challenge.

Within five minutes Berko were back in front when Adam Watkins exchanged passes with Blake and showed good balance to drift through some challenges and net his seventh of the season with a shot inside the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Cirencester equalised for the third time in the see-saw match. A corner was partially cleared to Bennett whose goalbound drive was going to be covered by Saunders but Ryan Kinnane’s head deflected it into the goal.

Berko reacted by bringing on an extra forward in Lynton Goss and were rewarded in injury time when Lacey’s corner was headed across by Kinnane and Goss struck the post with a header. Blake was first to react and shot home his 22nd of the season as Berko went in front for the fourth and final time, prompting wild celebrations.

Berko have the chance to reach The Herts Senior Challenge Cup final if they can beat Watford’s under 21 side at the Glencar Stadium on Tuesday night (7th). Hitchin Town await the winners in the final.