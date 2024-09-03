​Berko beat Hitchin to progress in the FA Cup

JJ Lacey after scoring from the spot. Pic: BFC.

​Berkhamsted are into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after winning at Hitchin Town on Saturday (writes Andrew Sparrow)

In a game described by Chris Devane as ‘not a game for the football purist’, Berko repeated last season’s result at Top Field with an ultimately comfortable 2-0 win.

Hitchin have found the going tough so far this season after their reprieve from relegation, and there was little to choose from between the teams in the early exchanges, with the Canaries looking to go long at every opportunity only to find Dan Newton and Sam McClelland up to the task at the heart of the Berkhamsted defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 22 minutes, Toby Syme slid in on Adam Watkins in the box, and was penalised by the referee - JJ Lacey opened the scoring from the spot, continuing his rich vein of form in the FA Cup.

Later in the first half, Josh Bowler pulled off a great save from a Jack Dreyer piledriver that looked destined for the top corner, and from the corner, the Comrades broke away with Roger James taking the ball in on goal and calmly adding the second.

Kyle Forster made a full length save of his own from Lacey on 42 minutes, with the Comrades going at half time well worth their two goal lead.

The second half was less eventful - Hitchin got the ball down and played more football, and put several free kicks and crosses into the danger area, but with Bowler secure at the back, Lewis Thorpe tidy as usual in the centre of the three at the back, and Ross Oulton dominant in midfield, Berko were able to see out the game without too much difficulty to go into the hat for the next round.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​