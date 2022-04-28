Berkhamsted's promotion hopes ended in extra-time

Berkhamsted were beaten in the Southern League Division One Central play-off semi-final

The visitors got into the play-offs, despite finishing in sixth place due to Welwyn Garden City’s ground grading issues and they made the most of their reprieve by going through to the final, which will be against AFC Dunstable.

The Berko fans came out in force with 523 in attendance at Broadwater, the biggest crowd since the new club was formed in 2009.

The first half was 100 miles per hour football and ended goalless, although the visitors did go close when they hit the crossbar.

Levi Steele broke the deadlock for North Leigh, drifting past the defence unmarked to head home the opening goal from a free-kick in the second half.

At the other end Ben Walster blasted a free-kick over the bar while substitute Elliot Bailey shot across the face of the goal for Berkhamsted and Roger James did the same thing for North Leigh.

However, the Comrades forced extra-time in the last minute when a long throw from Jonathan Lacey wasn’t cleared. The ball struck the post Walster was on hand to bundle the ball home.

But it was North Leigh who won it with a goal in the first period of extra-time.

A Jordan Thomas cross was headed down by much travelled veteran Jefferson Louis to Andy Gunn who scored.