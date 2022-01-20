Berkhamsted's cup hopes ended after a late goal

Berkhamsted FC

Berkhamsted' s Southern League Challenge Cup hopes were ended in heartbreaking fashion as higher-ranked Swindon Supermarine scored a stoppage-time goal to book a place in the semi-finals.

For much of the game, the higher division team, who put out a full strength side, were more than matched by Berko.

JJ Lacey made his debut after rejoining The Comrades from Hemel Hempstead Town and Max Farrelly was recalled while Cameron Groom came in as goalkeeper for the home side and comfortably held the shots and crosses from Supermarine.

Ex-Bristol Rovers player Tom Mehew missed the target with a couple of shots for Supermarine in a first half of few chances.

In the second half there was a flashpoint when Lewis Hall and Reece Robins clashed and both teams joined in. Once the situation calmed down, Robins and Jamie Edge got yellow cards.

Groom did well to save from Kieran Philips, who is on loan from Bristol Rovers while Lacey beat two men and fired just over the bar.

Groom stopped a shot from Harry Spalding and a header by Harry Williams.

It looked like Berko were going to hit the winner when Robins cut in and launched a fierce shot at the Canal End and Martin Horsell tipped it over.

Just as the crowd were thinking about a penalty shoot-out, Supermarine struck the winner.

A fortunate rebound fell to Williams and a back heel set up substitute Ryan Campbell to fire home the only goal of the game

Second placed Berkhamsted are at home to FC Romania in the Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.