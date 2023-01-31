​Berkhamsted win again as Hemel are held

Berko are top by seven points.

​Manager Chris Devane brought in 17-year-old Carey Bloedorn for his debut in goal, after an injury meant Barnet recalled Aymen Azaze to their National League squad on Saturday. The youngster is in Spurs’ academy and looked confident catching some early Hadley crosses.

It was Berko that took the lead in the 16th minute when Tobi Coker beat his man on the right wing and crossed for Brad Wadkins to shoot home for what would be a half-time lead.

A fine double save from Bloedorn from Josh Banfield kept the home side at bay, before Devane brought on Luke Andrews and he sealed the win with a wonderful goal.

He started with his back to goal outside the penalty area and wrongfooted three defenders with a Maradona turn that left him through to slot the ball past the advancing Luke Ward to make it 2-0.

However, Hadley made a game of it, with skipper Luke Alfano popping up on the left of the penalty area to reduce the deficit with a clinical finish, but Berko held on to take the win that leaves them seven points clear at the top of the division with 17 games remaining.

They now prepare to host Waltham Abbey in the league this weekend.

Hemel Hempstead Town, meanwhile, were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday.