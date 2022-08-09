Berkhamsted set to get off and running after final friendly ends in loss

Berkhamsted boss Chris Devane.

That will be followed by a trip to Didcot Town next Tuesday as Berko aim to go one better than last season when they finished as runners-up but were beaten in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Boss Chris Devane has kept most of last season’s team together, with four of his new signings having played together before at Thame United.

Their final pre-season friendly was at Enfield Town on Saturday, with the home side winning 2-0.

They narrowly missed out on promotion to the National League South last season, going out in the play-offs.

However, Berko matched their higher division hosts for most of the game.

Connor Toomey came forward well but shot wide from a cross after a good long ball out of defence by Ben Walster. Then Jonathan Lacey’s volley was on target but the amazing reactions of Nathan McDonald saved for Enfield.

Lacey also curled a shot just past the outside of the far post before Enfield’s Lyle Della-Verde scored from a free kick five minutes before the interval, beating Craig Hill with a shot from outside the area that was smashed into the top corner.

Walster saw a free-kick go too high in the second-half while replacement keeper Cameron Groom did well to tip a shot over the bar.