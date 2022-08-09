Berkhamsted set to get off and running after final friendly ends in loss

That will be followed by a trip to Didcot Town next Tuesday as Berko aim to go one better than last season when they finished as runners-up but were beaten in the semi-finals of the play-offs.
Boss Chris Devane has kept most of last season’s team together, with four of his new signings having played together before at Thame United.
Their final pre-season friendly was at Enfield Town on Saturday, with the home side winning 2-0.
They narrowly missed out on promotion to the National League South last season, going out in the play-offs.
However, Berko matched their higher division hosts for most of the game.
Connor Toomey came forward well but shot wide from a cross after a good long ball out of defence by Ben Walster. Then Jonathan Lacey’s volley was on target but the amazing reactions of Nathan McDonald saved for Enfield.
Lacey also curled a shot just past the outside of the far post before Enfield’s Lyle Della-Verde scored from a free kick five minutes before the interval, beating Craig Hill with a shot from outside the area that was smashed into the top corner.
Walster saw a free-kick go too high in the second-half while replacement keeper Cameron Groom did well to tip a shot over the bar.
Ryan Blake, Lynton Goss and James Verney all had chances too but late on, a trialist doubled Enfield’s lead.