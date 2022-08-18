Berkhamsted hit four in the rain to make it two out of two

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynton Goss celebrates one of his goals at Didcot. Photo: Berkhamsted FC.

The Comrades got an early goal again. Ryan Neufville overlapped on the right and Lynton Goss laid the ball to Jonathan Lacey, who crashed a fine left foot shot in off the underside of the bar giving Leigh Bedwell no chance.

Lacey then struck another fierce shot just beyond the far post, before Ben Walster found Ryan Blake, whose body strength shook off his marker and pulled the ball back for Adam Watkins to double the lead midway through the first half with a precise shot.

The corner count was massively in Berko’s favour. Jake Tompkins had a shot deflected and Jake Howells fired over when a Lacey corner was partially cleared. Blake had another shot deflected for a corner after Tompkins found Neufville.

In the second half a Lacey long shot went by the post and Blake was caught offside as he went for the rebound after a Goss shot.

Didcot regrouped at half time and came more into the match without really threatening Hill’s goal.

The exception was when Jack Tomkins kicked off his own line at the near post after a corner was diverted goalwards. Tom Silford and Watkins went in the book for fouls.

Goss rubbed salt in the Didcot wounds by netting two goals in the last 10 minutes. He got on the end of a long ball on the left and ran past his marker and unleashed a left foot shot as he looked as if he was stumbling.

With nearly the last kick of the match Goss netted his second, taking his time to side step Bedwell before hitting the ball high into the roof of the net.

The defence again kept a clean sheet as Berko will again be tough to beat this season.

In the summer, Chris Devane has added an experienced midfield and more firepower up front, so should again be around the promotion race.

On Saturday Berko are at home to Ware in The Emirates FA Cup ko 3pm at The Glencar Community Stadium.

Both sides reached the play-offs last season and sit in the top four again in the early league table, with 100 per cent records.