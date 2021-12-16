Berkhamsted forced to settle for a point at St Neots

Berkhamsted were held to a draw at St Neots Town on Tuesday

Berkhamsted missed the chance to go back to the top of the Southern League Division One Central as they were held to a 1-1 draw at St Neots Town on Tuesday night.

Berko had lost their grip on top spot as they were beaten 3-0 at AFC Dunstable at the weekend.

In midweek, Dan Akubuine returned to Berko at right-back, signing again after spells away with Hemel Hempstead Town and Hitchin Town. Two regular right-backs Adam Cash and Ryan Neufville are out with injuries that will last for the long term.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwai Marsh-Brown and Robbie Goodman were booked early on after a robust challenge for the ball.

Marsh-Brown fired over and into the side netting with chances to put the home side in front but Berko were also a threat going forward.

Goodman nearly found the top corner but Louis Chadwick saved, however, seconds later he was powerless when Cheyce Grant scored a fine goal. The goalkeeper had no chance to move before the ball was past him and striking the far post and rebounding over the line at the near post

It was Saints skipper Lee Watkins who levelled the scores in the second half, pouncing with a well placed shot when the ball came to him in the penalty area.

Both sides had chances to win it but the Comrades were out of luck when the assistant referee ruled that a late effort from Ryan Kinnane hadn’t crossed the line.

In the end, it was a point apiece and Berko sit in second place, a point behind Bedford Town, ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Waltham Abbey which will mark the halfway stage of the league season.

Berko’s under-15s won 4-1 at BSC on Sunday to earn a home tie against Cheshunt in the quarter-final of the Herts Cup in March. Tio Eniade scored twice while CharlIe Bradshaw and Iain Kanu were also on target.