Berkhamsted close the gap at the top

Action from Berkhamsted's win over Thame United. Picture by Robson O'Reardon

Berkhamsted completed the double over Thame United in the Southern League Division One central at the weekend.

The Comrades’ 2-1 success at Broadwater saw them move to within two points of leaders Bedford Town, whose game at Kidlington was abandoned at half-time.

But Berko missed the chance to go back to the top of the league when their game at Welwyn Garden City last night (Tuesday) was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, the Comrades welcomed back Ben Walster and Lucas Kirkpatrick after suspension for what looked like being an interesting game with the visitors having plenty goalscorers and experience up front against Berko’s miserly defence.

The first half was goalless mainly thanks to a fine save by United goalkeeper Craig Hill who brilliantly palmed Cheyce Grant’s shot over the crossbar after he had cut in from the left.

Grant also won a free-kick just outside the penalty area but the shot from the set-piece was blocked while Elliot Bailey also went close with a shot across the face of the goal.

The game was crying out for a goal and Berko got two in the second half thanks to some timely substitutions.

Jonathan Lacey beat a couple of men on the left and found James Verney who scored with his first touch after coming off the bench, shooting to the far post past Hill at the Railway End.

Reece Robins repeated the trick by netting soon after he came on after a mazy run by Adam Watkins that took him deep into the penalty area.

The visitors kept going to the end and got a consolation in injury-time with a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area by Dan West.

This weekend’s action sees Berko making the trip to take on Kempston Rovers.

Berko’s under-18s won 2-1 at Luton Town Cedars last Monday and head to Leighton Town tomorrow (Thursday).

On Sunday, the under-15s went to the top of the table with a 9-0 win at home to bottom of the table Hadley in the Eastern Junior Alliance.

Tio Eniade hit a hat-trick and Iain Kanu added a brace while Alan Turay, Diego Atori,Charlie Bradshaw and Howard Caluseru completed the scoring

It was a tougher day for the under-16s as they went down 5-1 at table-topping Ryan with Bradley Dixon-Smith getting the Berko goal.