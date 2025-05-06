Berkhamsted are promoted back to step three after emphatic play-off win
They beat Flackwell Heath 5-0 in front of a club record crowd of 1,963 at the Glencar Community Stadium to complete an immediate return to step three having been relegated this time last year.
After the visitors hit the post early on, JJ Lacey fired home the opener on 38 minutes.
The second-half then saw Berko take full control, Matty Bateman’s diving header doubling the lead on 57 minutes.
Wiktor Makowski was then sent off for Flackwell Heath following a dangerous high challenge, Connor Tomlinson soon making it 3-0 not long after the hour mark.
Bateman and Lacey then both scored their second goals as the hosts ran out emphatic winners and joined Real Bedford in securing promotion from SPL Division One Central.