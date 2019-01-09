Bateman hat-trick sees Berko hold Bromsgrove to their first home draw

Berkhamsted became the first away team to avoid defeat at third-placed Bromsgrove Sporting in the league this season when they drew 3-3 on Saturday.

Only an injury-time leveller robbed The Comrades of all three points.

Boss Steve Bateman had to reshuffle his side with three defenders absent. James Towell was moved into midfield and his cross was headed in by Matt Bateman to open the scoring midway through the first half.

However Sporting equalised and then got their noses in front before the half-time whistle. Tom Rankin headed in the leveller from a Josh Quaynor corner and a close-range shot from Josh Pykett gave them a 2-1 lead.

In the second half Towell was tripped to earn Berko a penalty. The prolific Bateman did his usual job by converting it to equalise and he went on to get his third hat-trick of the season when he shot home from the edge of the area, pouncing on a loose ball after the defence dithered.

Berko brought on a few substitutes but there was still time for the home side to rescue a point in the third minute of stoppage time when Richard Gregory netted from the penalty spot after Danny Murphy was adjudged to have fowled a forward.

The point sees Berko in seventh place in the table.

The crowd of 823 was the most to watch a Berko non-league game since the FA Vase final at Villa Park in 2001.

On Saturday Berko will be looking to notch their first league double of the season when they host Dunstable Town. They hope to have some of their centre backs available with Ryan Kinnane, Kyle Anthony and Liam McCrohan all having missed the trip to Bromsgrove. Berko need a win to get back up into the playoff slots.