Athletic lose two league games in a row as their promotion chase falters

Tring Athletic’s superb run in the league hit a road block after they endured two consecutive losses in four days.

Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Biggleswade United last Tuesday night – their first away league loss this term – Tring were looking to hit back at home on Saturday against Wembley, who had only won two league games and were sitting third from bottom.

But it was not to be.

Athletic were without several key players, although this takes nothing away from a rejuvenated Wembley, who were up for the game and thoroughly deserved their 2-0 victory.

The opener arrived in the 14th minute when Charlie Weir scored from close range after a long free-kick.

Weir added a second on the hour mark from a superb curled free-kick, although the awarding of a foul was hotly-disputed.

It could have been worse for Tring, but for a superb 30th-minute penalty save by keeper Patrick Sinfield.

The dual losses leaves them two points adrift of leaders Biggleswade FC, who have two games in hand.

Third-placed Hadley are also now posing a threat and are only a point behind Athletic.

Tring’s promotion ambitions will now have to go on the back-burner as they turn to cup action for the next three fixtures. Leighton Town were due to visit Tring last night (Tuesday) in the Challenge Cup and Athletic then host their title rivals Biggleswade in the third round of the FA Vase this Saturday.

Chipperfield Corinthians will then visit Cow Lane next Tuesday, December 4, in the St Mary’s Cup.