​Allinson thrilled after big victory over Slough

​Lee Allinson was full of praise for his Hemel Hempstead Town side after they saw off Slough Town 4-1 on Saturday.

​Debutant Ollie Lynch was among those on target as the Tudors moved ten points clear of the relegation zone with what was the second win under Allinson’s management.

And the boss told the club’s media channels it was a full deserved win, particularly given the performance after Slough had equalised early in the second-half.

He said: “It was tough early on. We normally know our side going into the day’s game but we didn’t really know it to be honest and whether to go attacking or to set up how we have been previously.

“We decided to go with how we were against Weymouth and teams like that and early on it was a battle and they changed their shape a bit as well as picking up one or two injuries, so it wasn’t pretty.

"But the resilience is there and the hard work is there and I thought Ollie Lynch and Mazeed Ogungbo on their debuts were outstanding – Mazeed literally only met the rest of the players before the game and Ollie had a couple of training sessions with us.

"I’m pleased for him to come in and score on his debut and I thought he took his goal really well as he chased a lost cause which is something I’ve been crying out for and it set us off.

"As I’ve said before, it’s a work in progress and it’s going to take time and in the second-half Slough caused us big problems and we couldn’t deal with them and we were just making a change as they scored.

"But from there onwards I thought we were outstanding, a serious threat going forwards and the back four were excellent once again.”

Hemel return to action this weekend with a trip to Farnborough Town, who sit six points outside the play-off places and nine points above Hemel Hempstead in the National League South standings.