​Allinson praises ‘tired’ Tudors after draw at Bath

Action from Saturday's draw at Bath. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson was happy with a point on the road as his Hemel Hempstead Town side continued their busy schedule at Bath City last weekend.

​The goalless draw was aided in part by a penalty save from Hemel’s Luton loanee Jameson Horlick, in a game that didn’t see too many other chances from either side.

And Allinson told the club’s media after the game that his side looked a bit fatigued at times.

He said: “I thought it was a really hard game again. We've just come off the back of really tough games against Wormley, Welling and Worthing on some really awkward pitches and I have to give full credit to the boys.

"We’re probably a little bit short in the attacking department at the moment and if I’m honest we look a bit tired, but we’ve played Saturday/Monday or Saturday/Tuesday every single week since the end of January and it’s been really tough going.

“So to come here today, it wasn’t pretty but it was great, it was determined, it lacked quality but I thought as a group of players we got stronger as the game went on which was pleasing.

"Obviously Jamo’s had to make the penalty save which was a great save and they’ve had one that’s hit the post but other than that they haven’t really carved us open, but at the same time we haven’t carved them open.

"I think both defences won today and I’m just very pleased to come away from home and get a point after a proper defensive performance.”

Hemel currently top something of a mini-league in National League South, sitting in ninth place with five games to play.

With eighth-placed Weston-super-Mare 11 points ahead and the only other team with any real hope of a play-off place, Hemel head a group of seven teams separated by just five points.

Next up is a home game with Enfield Town on Saturday, who sit just above the relegation zone, with seventh-placed Boreham Wood following a week later.