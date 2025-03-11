Allinson praises 'outstanding' Hemel Hempstead after third win in a row

Ollie Lynch celebrates after scoring against Hornchurch. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson was full of praise for his Hemel Hempstead Town players as they continued their fine form with two more wins in the space of three days.

A 2-1 win at Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday was followed by a 3-1 success at home to Hornchurch on Monday night, making it three victories in a row and eight games unbeaten.

That form saw the Tudors rocket up to tenth place in the table, ten points off the play-off places ahead of the midweek matches in National League South, with nine games still to play.

And speaking to the club’s media after Monday’s game, Allinson was once again a happy man.

He said: “I thought we were outstanding. For 70 minutes I thought we were magnificent – the fitness levels were incredible and the willingness to play through injuries was incredible too.

"To be fair it should have been three or four by half-time and we knew coming out in the second-half the wind was going to be playing havoc, but we go 3-0 up and then allowed them back into the game which I don’t really think we should have.

"They came at us and it’s helped us that they’ve had a man taken off with injury as they’d been positive with their substitutions but didn’t have any left.

"We’ve had so many chances and our keeper hasn’t been called upon too many times although he made a great save at 3-1.

"But to make it a six-point weekend is a great evening for us because we’ve worked tirelessly on the fitness levels since I’ve been at the club and we’ve trained so hard and tonight the boys showed us the levels of fitness that we require.

“I’ve got a group that no matter what happens they’ll always give us that and that’s the best it’s been for 75 minutes tonight.”

Next up for Hemel are two differing tests on the road. First, they go to Worthing on Saturday who were four points clear at the top after a 2-1 win at Aveley on Monday night.

The Tudors will then go to Welling United next Tuesday night, who are battling to get out of the relegation zone.