​Allinson keen for patience at Hemel Hempstead

​Hemel Hempstead Town will look to get back in competitive action this weekend as they host Slough Town.

​The Tudors go into the game off the back of two 1-0 defeats over Christmas, first to Torquay on December 21 and then at Chesham on New Year’s Day.

Those games came either side of the home match with St Albans which was abandoned due to a power outage.

So boss Lee Allinson will be keen to get back to winning ways this weekend as he looks to add to the one win since he took charge, that in his first game against Weymouth.

He told the club’s media this week: “I think we’ve got a very good side but like anything we’re going to go up and down this season and we’re going to win some games and lose some games.

"I think the biggest thing is not to have massive inquest after, and move on to the next one. I think the boys have struggled enough this season with confidence so it’s really important that game’s gone, we move on to the next one and try again because eventually you’ll see the style come out.

"It’s going to take time. When it comes to managers going into clubs during the season you’ve only got to look at Man Utd – is it the manager or is the players’ lack of understanding – but my players have been brilliant so far and I’m very happy with where they are.”

On the New Year’s Day defeat to Chesham, Allinson said: “It was a frustrating afternoon in a game of very limited chances for both sides, played in horrendous conditions.

"We were defensively sound but we’re lacking real spark and cutting edge, but that will come as the foundations are strong behind the front line.

"Chesham is always a difficult place to go and the one real positive was the reaction in the second-half.

"The boys showed plenty of spirit and fight and took the game to Chesham but we have to be better and more creative in the final third.”