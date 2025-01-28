Allinson: I'm really proud after Truro win

Brandon Barzey (right) celebrates one of his goals on Saturday. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

Lee Allinson once again exclaimed his pride in Hemel Hempstead Town’s players after they made it three wins in a row last weekend.

They saw off high-flying Truro City 3-0 to continue a fine run of form that has also only seen them concede once in those three games, lifting them 14 points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the midweek matches in National League South.​

Hemel took the lead on seven minutes. George Williams did superbly down the right and delivered an inch perfect cross to Brandon Barzey who made no mistake from close range.

After Ollie Lynch had hit the post, Hemel went further in front just before the interval. George Williams and Lynch combined well down the left and Williams whipped in another decent cross which found Barzey unmarked in the six yard box and he nodded into the unguarded net.

Barzey hit the crossbar with a free-kick as he looked for his hat-trick, but Hemel put the game to bed when Kai Omoko-Brosnan was sent clear down the left and he cut back inside before crossing the ball to Joe White who rose and flicked a header into the corner to complete the scoring.

Allinson told the club’s media it was another deserved win.

He said: “I’m really proud of the players in keeping another clean sheet and scoring another three goals against a very good Truro City, who I think we caught on a good day as they had a few key players missing, but we were still very, very good.

"We’re still not happy where we are and we could still be much better and have gears to go through, but to come in like we have and put the points on the board like we have is really positive and the boys have bought into it and worked extremely hard.

"Our front two of Joe White and Ollie Lynch were unplayable and we scored three times from crosses too which is something we’ve worked on, and defended well. The chances they got was down to our mistakes and whilst we didn’t create as much as I’d have liked, we were clinical when the chances came.”

Hemel then travelled to Welling on Tuesday night for a game played after this week’s Gazette went to press.

On Saturday, they then go to Weston-Super-Mare before hosting Boreham Wood on Monday night (3rd).