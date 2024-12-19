Allinson: Hemel Hempstead job was one I couldn't turn down

Lee Allinson enjoyed a winning start at Hemel Hempstead Town. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson says the role of Hemel Hempstead Town boss was one he couldn’t turn down – despite the problems being faced by the squad in recent months.

​Allinson replaced Bobby Wilkinson earlier this month, with the Tudors on a run of 13 league games without a win and facing what their outgoing boss said was an ‘unprecedented’ injury crisis.

But with the club opting for a fresh start under new management, Allinson said that when they came calling he had little hesitation.

He told the Gazette: “It’s the kind of job you don’t turn down, no matter what the injury situation is.

Brandon Barzey celebrates scoring against Weymouth. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

"I already knew a few of the players and was obviously aware of the form, but sometimes in football a fresh manager and ideas can be the best option.

"Admittedly, things were worse than I thought they were, but it didn’t put me off. There are 28 players here, lots of them on contract, so it’s a bit messy but that’s often what happens with a new job.

“We had a week without a game when I arrived which was really important as it meant I could get some ideas across on the training ground, assess who may not fit in with what we want to do, and also work on recruiting new faces.”

Allinson brought in three players from his former club, Hendon, with Samuel Adenola, Joe White and Kai Brosnan following him to Hertfordshire. Goalkeeper Brad House has also signed having been with Horsham.

Allinson said: "I’ve been at step three for a long time so I know who the talented players are at that level, but also have always had a close eye on step two so know that level too, and we had some great cup wins against step one and two sides whilst at Hendon.

"So I knew which of the players I knew from Hendon could make the step up and I have no doubt they will.

"But it’s also about bringing the best out of those here already. Even getting players back in their natural positions was important, because such was the injury situation, a lot were having to play out of position out of necessity.

"There will be a few who we will move on but that’s football. There will no doubt be one or two more arrivals too but we have to balance the books.”

​Allinson oversaw a 3-0 win over Weymouth in his first game in charge, earning him the National League South’s Manager of the Week award, but he’s well aware it won’t always be as plain sailing.

Speaking ahead of the trip to league leaders Torquay United [December 21], he said: “Things started really well. Just as winning becomes a habit, losing does too so to win straight away was a huge boost.

"There will be good days and bad days, and it will take time to get us where I want us to be, but the first priority is staying in this division so that we can then build properly for next season.

"We won’t turn into a magical management team overnight but the players have been brilliant and responded really well. They’re talented players and many will fit with what I want to do which is play exciting, edge-of-the-seats, free-flowing football.

"I’ll work with the chairman in terms of the ins and outs – money is important and recruitment has been messy, they wouldn’t have used 42 players otherwise, which is too many at this level but the injuries dictated that.

"We’ll move a few players around but also give all an opportunity to show what they can do. A few of them need a kick up the bum and a boost in confidence.

"We won’t always get it right but this won’t be a club where people come to have an easy time. We want young and hungry players who want to succeed and go down the same route as the club.

"I’ve said to the lads that playing football shouldn’t be a chore. It’s there to be enjoyed and you get paid for it as well and it’s a privilege to be involved in. Win, lose or draw you have to keep smiling and if you do that, the best football will come out.”

“I’ve got a brilliant coaching staff behind me who have vast experience in non-league football and that will be crucial.”

Hemel have a Boxing Day clash with St Albans City and a New Year’s Day match at Chesham on the horizon, with Allinson assessing things all the time.

He added: “We wanted to settle things for the Christmas period and then see where we are after that.

"There is a long way to go and you can’t rebuild an entire side half way through the season, so we’ll get our stamp on it as much as possible and then see what we need to do in the summer.”