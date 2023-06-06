Ajayi happy to stay with Tudors as squad continues to take shape

Kyle Ajayi was voted Young Player of the Season. Photo: Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

Ajayi joined from AFC Dunstable in 2020 and has been a key figure in the Tudors ranks ever since.

And speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, he said he’s delighted to stay on.

He said: “It means a lot to stay. I know so many of the fans well – even when I wasn’t playing I was watching in the crowd with them and many have become my friends – so it just feels right.

"The last couple of years haven't been great injury-wise and I haven't had a chance to show what I’m about, so to end last season with a couple of awards [Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season] has been great because I’ve had to put in a lot of hard graft and be patient.

"The new management team has enhanced me as a player – they play to win every game whilst at the same time teaching me as a player and that’s a lot and they’ve been patient with me and helped me with little things in my game.

"They take the time to show me and work with me and it means a lot.”

Meanwhile, Hemel have re-signed Reece Grant after his brief spell with the club towards the end of the previous season.

Grant, who previously achieved promotion with manager Brad Quinton at Braintree in 2017/18, also played for Dover and Chelmsford last season and will

​Grant joins midfielders Joe Re and Jethro Hanson in joining the Tudors this summer, the central midfielder having caught manager Quinton’s attention with consistent performances over his four-year spell at Cheshunt, making 36 appearances in the National League South last season.

Re became a vital member of Cheshunt’s side throughout his time at the club, winning both Players and Supporters player of the Season in 19/20 and 20/21 seasons.

Hanson, meanwhile, spent least season with Hereford in National League North.