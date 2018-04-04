Enter a team now for historic Heath Park Cup

Applications are now being sought for the historic Heath Park Cup, sponsored by ADEX Interiors.

The T20 contest dates back to 1960, long before the current vogue for short-format cricket.

Any local cricket clubs that might be interested in entering the knock-out competition can email caradoc.bevan@btinternet.com.

The deadline to enter is this Saturday, April 7, and it costs £30 per team.

This year’s final will be played on Friday, July 13, at Heath Park, Hemel Hempstead.

The winners of last year’s competition were Kings Langley CC, who beat Abbots Langley CC in the final by two wickets in a close tie.

n In other local cricket news, Hemel Hempstead Town CC’s first friendly game for the upcoming new season has been confirmed.

It will be away at Tring Park next Saturday, April 14.

For details of all fixtures for the Saracens Herfordshire Cricket Leagues, visit the website www.hertsleague.co.uk.

The captains’ meeting will take place at Allianz Park on Monday, April 23, in the 100 Club, East Stand, at 8pm (doors 7.15pm).