England take on Iran in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup. It’ll be the first game of group B, with England also set to face Wales and United States before potentially reaching the knockout stages.

It will be Gareth Southgate’s third major tournament as England boss, after taking charge in 2017. He led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost to Italy in heartbreaking fashion in the 2020 European Championship final.

People were seemingly bemused as Southgate for leaving Fikayo Tomori at home, opting to go with Eric Dier and Conor Coady over AC Milan centre back. After leaving boyhood club Chelsea, Tomori has shone at AC Milan and won the Serie A title with them in 2022.

But, Southgate did stick to his word when he said he would pick players based on form over reputation. James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford, who was left out of recent squads are in Qatar after all enjoying purple patches in the Premier League.

With every World Cup comes great expectation for England. But, with Southgate’s side showing they can produce the goods on the global stage, it’s not hard to see why fans are full of optimism.

When does England v Iran kick off?

England take on Iran on Monday, November 21 at the Khalifa International Stadium at 1pm UK time. This is the first ever encounter between England and Iran.

Is England v Iran on TV?

Yes. It will be shown on the BBC who will be providing extensive coverage of the World Cup in Qatar. People can watch the build up of the game from 12pm, an hour before the game kicks off.

How to live stream England v Iran