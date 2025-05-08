Taylor Wimpey invests in Berkhamsted Cricket Club’s future with three-year deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey is proud to announce a new three-year sponsorship deal with Berkhamsted Cricket Club, a historic and thriving part of the local sporting community.

As the club celebrates its 150th anniversary, Taylor Wimpey has generously donated £1,500 to commemorate this milestone. The three-year deal also includes an annual investment of £3,000 from

Taylor Wimpey, which will sponsor the 1st XI Women’s team in the Home Counties Women’s Cricket League, as well as the Women’s 2nd XI in the newly established Saracens Herts League.

Additionally, the housebuilder has donated £500 towards new team kits, ensuring players are equipped to represent the club with pride during this historic year in both club history and with the founding of another women’s league. Taylor Wimpey’s sponsorship represents a significant investment of £11,000 over three years.

Berkhamsted Cricket Club is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Founded in 1875, Berkhamsted Cricket Club has been a cornerstone of the local community for 150 years. With a thriving junior program of over 450 members, a rapidly growing women’s section, and a legacy of championship wins, the club is dedicated to fostering talent and promoting inclusivity in sports.

Jess Potts, captain of the women’s 1st XI team at Berkhamsted Cricket Club, said: “We are delighted to have secured Taylor Wimpey as our inaugural sponsor for the women’s teams, in our club’s 150th anniversary year. We are grateful for their support, and look forward to a relationship which will facilitate the growth of women’s cricket at the club and within the community. We hope their sponsorship will help increase our provision for women’s cricket, and consequently inspire more people to play regularly, or start playing for the first time. We’re excited to work together over the next three years.”

Jonathan Pillow at Taylor Wimpey, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Berkhamsted Cricket Club, who are a vital part of the community that has nurtured talent and encouraged participation in cricket for 150 years. Supporting the growth of women’s cricket and grassroots sports aligns with our values, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will bring.”

The housebuilder’s support reflects its dedication to its ongoing commitment to support local sports and the communities local to where it builds.

Taylor Wimpey currently has a planning application under consideration with Dacorum Borough Council for up to 742 homes, comprising 672 private and affordable homes and 70 extra care units. As part of the emerging Local Plan, the proposed development includes extensive open spaces, alongside a state-of-the-art sports hub. The hub will feature a floodlit 3G pitch, four padel courts, and a modern pavilion.