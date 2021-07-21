Skipper Nick makes history despite Hemel CC's defeat

Hemel Hempstead Town’s under-11s show their delight after their victory on finals day

Hemel Hempstead Town were on the end of a heavy 157-run defeat to Old Owens in the Hertfordshire League Championship.

But the game still produced a history moment for Hemel captain Nick Hodgins who took 3-96 to become the club’s leading first-team wicket taker.

That was one of the few bright moments for Hemel, however, as Old Owens posted a huge score of 386-3 in their innings before Hemel were reduced to 80-9 in reply.

Matt Dale (45no) and number 11 Parth Mehta (11) took the score up to 111 with a partnership of 31 but Hemel were well beaten, although they remain in third place in the table.

Hemel 2nd were also on the end of a big defeat in Division 3B as they went down by 115 runs against Reed 2nd.

Matt Sampston struck 104 in Reed’s 282-8 as Ed Grayson (4-57) took the bowling honours.

In reply, Neil Morgan (48) and Aaron Wilson (47) put on 97 for the third wicket but the run chase proved too much and, despite the efforts of Charlie Hoskins (32no), Hemel were eventually all out for 167.

Hemel 3rd felt the full force of Preston 2nd who cemented their place at the top of Division 6A.

Electing to bat first, Hemel found themselves in trouble at 50-5 after 21 overs and they were eventually skittled for just 75 with Scott Radcliffe (19), Ram Hussain (16) and Dil Khan (11) the only batsmen to reach double figures.

And Preston knocked off the runs in 16 overs, despite the efforts of Jack Boughton (2-25), Khan (1-17) and Ajay Savania (1-25).

Once again, it was Hemel 4th who were left flying the flag as the only winning team as they beat Langleybury 3rd in Division 9A.

Steve Smith (66) and Phil Smith (23) led Hemel to 155 and it proved to be enough as the young bowlers then did their job.

Freddie Lowe (3-14), Max Clark (3-44) and Jacob Hodgins (2-25) did the bulk of the damage as Langleybury were dismissed for 131 to give Hemel a 24-run success.

Hemel ’s Under-11 eight-a-side team have been crowned Hertfordshire Junior League champions.

They competed in the Finals Day and came through both matches to clinch the title.

First up, they took on Wheathampstead and, batting first, Hemel closed on 297-4 with Ted (23) leading the way while Josh (18) and Lucas (16) made excellent contributions.

In reply, Wheathampsted were restricted to 272-7 with Carter (3-8) being the pick of the bowlers.

Thet win set up a final against Bushey and, having won the toss and electing to bat, Hemel showed incredible maturity to post a big score of 308-1.

Zac was the top scorer with an excellent 29 while Josh (18), Lucas (12) and Carter (11) were the other batsmen to perform impressively.

And they followed that with an outstanding performance in the field.

Zac was the chief destroyer with 3-3 while he also had a run-out and a catch along with Aviv.

After 16 overs, Bushey were restricted to 248-9 with Josh, Vimanth, Avid and Carter also taking a wicket each as Hemel were crowned champions by 60 runs.

Hemel’s Sunday first team enjoyed a convincing 98-run success over Harrow St Marys.

Batting first, Hemel put a big total of 249-7 on the board with Aaron Wilson top scoring with 78 while Tom Waterton (35), Adam Moulster (29) and Will Hodgins (27) also making good contributions.

In reply, Harrow were restricted to 151-9 with Ryan Wilson (3-25) leading the way with the ball as Ajay Savania (2-20) and Hodgins (2-22) also ensured the innings was kept in check.

Adam Locke took his Hemel Sunday second team to Bovingdon for a friendly.

Hemel kept their hosts to 179-6 with Jemiom Jacobs taking 3-43 to be the pick of the bowlers.