HHTCC 14th weekend of League cricket

Hemel win 4 on trot to move up to 4th in Championship

1st XI (H) vs Chorleywood - Championship

4th win on the trot for Hemel as they moved up to 4th in the Championship. Still, not beating bottom side Chorleywood would have been a bit of a shock. Hard yards to come in next 2 weeks as Hemel play Broxbourne (A) who are 1st and Old Owens (H) who are 2nd. Lost to both earlier in the season. Hemel were a bit disappointed to only make 208 - 9 as the pitch was good, the outfield lightening fast and the bowling not too threatening. Off to a good start from Brett Penny ( 42) and Hem Ilangaratne (46) but then Angus Ball (30 was the next highest scorer. Even worse, opening bowler Darren James managed to turn his ankle in the dressing room and could not bowl. THe rest came to the fore. Ollie Illot took 3 - 52, Emran Ahmadzai 2 - 38, Mark Brazier 2 - 29 and Ed Pike 2 - 15. Next 2 weeks for the challenge.

2nd XI (A) vs Wheathampstead 1st XI - Div. 3A

3rd win on trot for Hemel 2nds as they did the double over Wheathampstead who are 2nd in the division against Hemel's 5th place. But only just, Wheathampstead made it to 202 - 7 from their 50 overs with spinners Jacob Hodgins (2 - 31) and Stan Hayden (2 - 40) heading the wicket taking. Good start from Lutero Corrigan ( 10) and Ed Langley (69) set Hemel off well. But only brother Will Langley (19) was able to make it to double figures other than no. 5 Brad Finch who made 58* and together with no. 11 Stan Hayden (9*) put on 27* for the 10th wicket to see Hemel over the line at 203 - 9 from 49.5 overs. One ball to go !

3rd XI (H) vs Langleybury 2nd XI - Div. 6A

A thumping of bottom side Langleybury which saw Hemel 3rds up into 2nd place in the division and promotion place with 4 to play. Batting first Langleybury were bowled out for 143 in 37 overs with Matt Petchell taking 3 - 16 and Callum Humphrey 2 - 37, Eranda Jayasinghe 2 - 43 and Carter Botha 2 - 23. Hemel then tapped off 145 - 2 in 20.4 overs with Kam Akhtar hitting 74* (14X4, 1X6) from just 44 balls.

4th XI (A) vs Boxmoor 2nd XI - Div. 8 West

Hemel 4ths had started off well in the league but have now lost their last 5 games. Still 5th in the division but now behind 4th placed Boxmoor. Boxmoor batted first and made 206 - 8 from their 40 overs, Vimanth Jayasinghe took 3 - 19 and there was 2 - 24 from Rory Fraser and 2 - 23 from Neil Morgan. Hemel started off well with the Freethy brothers Seb (11) and Ben (32) together with 32 from no. 3 Sam Wheeler. But then it fell apart and Hemel were reduced to 164 - 9 from their 40 overs with Akshay Shah (26) adding later runs. Amil Mahajan had a good day for Boxmoor taking 5 - 13 from his 8 overs.

5th XI (A) vs Boxmoor 3rd XI - Div. 12 West

Horror of all horrors not just one Hemel side losing to Boxmoor but 2! This defeat to 7th placed Boxmoor 3rd XI meant that Hemel 5ths were knocked off the top of the division down to 2nd. Putting Boxmoor in they made it to 203 - 7 from their 40 overs. Hemel used 7 bowlers with Miles Barnard (2 - 35), Teddy Butler (2 - 17) and Martin Botha (2 - 18) returning the goods. The Hemel reply was never really there as they were bowled out for 141 in 32.4 overs. Miles Barnard top scored on 33 and skipper Tony Linfoot made 22 but not a lot else.