County's only roller derby team coming back with Belles on in Hemel after four-year hiatus

The county's only roller derby team is coming back with Belles on in Hemel after a four-year hiatus.

Hertfordshire’s Hell’s Belles are back in action after an enforced break and host a Five Nations Roller Derby game day on Saturday 22 April 2023 at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre to kick off the 2023 season for the Tier Three East division.

It is a return to competitive championship games for the first time since 2019.

Hertfordshire Roller Derby

A spokesman has promised an exciting game for players and spectators as it is the Hell’s Belles’ first game against the London Rockin’ Rollers and also the first competitive bout for the team since roller derby, as with many other sports, came to stop in 2020 during the pandemic.

If you’ve never seen live roller derby before, it’s exciting to watch, fast-paced and hard hitting. Played on quad roller skates, roller derby is one of the fastest growing full contact sports in the UK and has been under consideration as an Olympic sport.

The forthcoming Hell’s Belles home bout, their only Five Nations home game of 2023, is a double header with four teams facing a day of full contact roller derby action. The double header will see Hertfordshire’s local heroes take on London Rockin’ Rollers, with Big Bucks High Rollers up against the Cambridge Rollerbillies, in what should be two fiercely contested, adrenalin-fuelled games.

The teams will battle it out on track as part of the Five Nations Roller Derby Tournament, Europe’s largest interleague flat track roller derby tournament, which sees teams from all over the UK play each other throughout the year.

One of Hertfordshire's point scorers, Zee Whizz

If you love roller derby or if you’ve never seen it before but want to watch a full-contact, fast-paced and exciting sport, book your place for this Five Nations Roller Derby Championships bout on Saturday, 22 April 2023.

Doors open at 10:30am at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.Ticket prices are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, under 12s go free. Tickets available to buy online.

Hertfordshire's Wreck-It Bec holding back a jammer