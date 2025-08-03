British Championship Basketball launches with historic partnership to elevate domestic game

Hemel Storm are delighted to be a member of the inaugural season of the British Championship Basketball league.

British Championship Basketball (BCB), a new professional league formed by the clubs of the former NBL Division One, is proud to officially announce its launch of a groundbreaking partnership with the British Basketball Federation (BBF) and the Home Country Associations (HCAs) – Basketball England, Basketball Scotland, and Basketball Wales.

BCB has been established to meet the growing demand for a stronger, club-led league that reflects the ambitions, capabilities, and professionalism of the country's top-performing basketball organisations. The league has emerged from years of collaboration, driven by a collective desire to elevate the standard, visibility, and sustainability of British basketball.

"British Championship Basketball represents a new chapter for our sport – one where the players, the clubs and their communities are at the centre of decision-making," said Russell Bell Independent Chair, BCB. "By coming together under a shared vision, we've created a league that prioritises high performance, homegrown talent, and long-term growth."

The new league structure

The new league will work in partnership with all other stakeholders, including governing bodies, professional leagues, sports councils, and sponsors, to ensure alignment with GB-wide standards and objectives. Doing so will open pathways for British players, coaches and officials to deliver at the highest level, while strengthening the infrastructure surrounding the domestic game.

Chris Grant, Chair of BBF said: "The arrival of British Championship Basketball is a big step forward. This new league will bring high quality basketball closer to communities across the whole of Britain and boost our collective efforts to raise standards in coaching and officiating as well as on the court."

"We wish BCB's founding clubs the very best and we're grateful to the Home Country Associations for joining forces with the new league and the BBF to strengthen the British competition structure."

Paul Blanchard, Chair of BE said: "We are delighted to support the formation of the new league, which improves the structure of the British basketball competition pyramid and allows the Home Country Associations to feed into the pathway to the top of game and align with other leagues and the BBF in a more coherent way.

"It is further evidence of the growing positive collaborative working relationship between GB and the Home Countries. We are looking forward to seeing the teams which have been stalwart members of NBL1, and with whom we will continue to work directly in a number of areas, striving for even higher standards, and we wish them success in doing so."

Craig Chambers, Interim Chair of Basketball Scotland, said: "We welcome the creation of British Championship Basketball as a positive step forward for the sport across Great Britain. This initiative offers an exciting opportunity for Scottish clubs to compete at a higher level, within a truly national structure. It strengthens the development pathway for our players, coaches and officials, and reinforces our shared commitment to growing the British game in a sustainable and collaborative way."

Russell Bell, who is standing down as one of Basketball England's nominated directors on the BBF Board to take up the role as the new league's Independent Chair, said: "The launch of a new British league is a fantastic opportunity to provide a key link in the pathway for players across the country from participation to high performance. It will offer a platform for British players, coaches and officials to aspire to in their development, fully supported by BBF and the three Home Nations, and will contribute greatly towards the retention, development and exposure of British basketball talent throughout the country."

The 2025–26 inaugural season will feature 14 competitive clubs, including all 13 teams from last season's NBL Division One and the newly promoted Bristol Academy Flyers II. Following the inaugural season the league will be immediately open to Scottish and Welsh Clubs. With a commitment to the development of players, coaches, and officials, the league will enforce a nine-homegrown player rule, allowing a maximum of three import players per roster – a clear signal of BCB's focus on building opportunities for British talent.

BCB will deliver a professionally run competition supported by shared governance, commercial collaboration, and strong community engagement. Clubs will continue to invest in youth pathways, grassroots programmes, and local partnerships, ensuring the sport grows not just at the elite level but throughout the basketball ecosystem.

About British Championship Basketball

British Championship Basketball is a new, club-led professional basketball league launched in 2025 by the 13 former NBL Division One clubs and one promoted team. With a vision of raising standards, growing the fan base, and delivering long-term sustainability, BCB is committed to showcasing elite domestic basketball talent while working in partnership with all other stakeholders to strengthen the national game.