Olympic gold medallist James DeGale opens Mamba Gym's new base in Hemel Hempstead

Olympic gold medallist and Former World Champion James DeGale opened Mamba Gym's new location in Hemel Hempstead.

The popular gym, which used to be in the industrial estate, moved to a new premises in the town centre, and it officially opened on Saturday, January 29.

Kingsley Walker, owner of the boxing club, wants Mamba Gym to provide a different sporting option for children and teenagers in the town.

The club also works with local charities and schools to help children who are struggling with their behaviour.

The boxing club hosted an open day on Saturday, January 29, and amateur boxer JP O'Meara joined James DeGale at the event.

Kingsley said: "We had a great turn out for our opening day, we currently run boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu with MMA (mixed martial arts) to follow soon.

"We work with a number of children and teenagers in the local area, plus we assist boxers looking to compete representing the gym and the town.

"Mamba gym has worked and still does work with a number of local charities, whilst engaging a number of local schools.

"The work we do with local schools is to offer a different alternative to the traditional sports but also to assist with students that struggle with their behaviour.

"We run youth sessions every day of the week which help 11-16 years olds from Hemel train and keep fit and potentially box for the club.

"These classes are always fully booked and with our new facility we are able to train 30 at a time.

"Two of our boxers will be competing hopefully on Hemel Hempstead's BC home show with the long term aim to get these lads competing in national competition."

Mamba Gym has worked with two local charities that help the community - Hertfordshire Association for the Care and Rehabilitation of Offenders (HACRO) and Mind.

Mind is a mental health charity that offers information and advice to people with mental health problems and lobbies government and local authorities on their behalf.

HACRO is a charity that helps people who have been on the wrong side of the law to turn their lives around.