Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Awards is a big success

Berkhamsted MP Victoria Collins makes closing speech at Sporting Excellence Awards Presentation

More than 80 of the top sporting talent of Berkhamsted, from all the major clubs in the town, came together to celebrate the Awards for the first season of the Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Awards, organised by the Berkhamsted Sports Grounds charity and held at Berkhamsted Golf Club on Thursday 5 June.

Never before has such a group from across all the clubs of the town met together to celebrate sporting success.

Vouchers for £250 for exchange at Berkhamsted Sports together with a stylish engraved glass trophy were presented by the Berkhamsted Mayor Sue Jordon and the sponsor of the award category.

In addition prizes of £1000 were awarded to a Rising Star to pay for elite further coaching and a prize of £1000 to the Club of the Year. Award winners and their sponsors are attached.

Berkhamsted Mayor Sue Jorden greeted by BSG Chair Paul Forster

Special guests included Sally Symington, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council and Victoria Collins the newly elected Member of Parliament for Berkhamsted and Harpenden who made the closing remarks. The MC for the evening was Paul Forster MBE, Chair of BSG.

Such was the success of the Awards that there was universal support for it to become an annual event.