Abbots’s batting collapse leads to a convincing loss to the leaders

Abbots Langley first XI travelled to Herts League 2A leaders Preston on Saturday and slipped to defeat after floundering all out for 199 in 47 overs.

Simon Hamilton got an early wicket for Abbots but it took another 18 overs before the next came via Barry Warner.

Preston were pegged back to 160-5, but managed to score a further 67 off the last seven overs to end on 241-7.

In reply, David Cleary and Warner (52) started well with a stand of 106 for the first wicket but after they fell, Lawrence Watson (11 not out) was the only other Abbots batsman to make it into double figures, as the innings crashed to 199 all out.